Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office increases patrols on False River in observance of busy weekend

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Beautiful weather makes it a perfect day for families to head out on the water for Memorial Day weekend.

The Breaux family comes out to their camp on False River every chance they can to enjoy a nice boat ride.

"We've seen the presence of you guys a lot lately so we appreciate that."

And to make sure all families are safe, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office has increased its presence this weekend. This comes after last weekend's boating accident that killed two people and injured two others.

"People are a little bit on the cautious side and because of our tragic event we had last weekend, so they're really paying attention and that's what we want. I just wish we didn't have to have a bad accident to make people mindful of it or remind them of the dangers on the boat," Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.

"These are machines that can hurt people. They don't stop like cars, you can't brake them and turn them. So, it's really important that the jet skiers and wake boarders and all of the tubers, so it's important to know the safety laws and the confinements in which we should be working in and help keep everyone safe," Monique Breaux said.

To ensure everyone stays safe, the sheriff's office is making sure everyone has the proper equipment.

"It's just so important that someone is wearing a lifejacket. And we can't stress that enough," Sheriff Thibodeaux said.

And the Breaux family is thankful for the extra patrols.

"This is a recreational lake and we want it to remain safe and incident free and these guys make a huge effort to keep that happening for us and we really appreciate it."