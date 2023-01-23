46°
Pointe Coupee schools cancel afterschool activities for Tuesday

Monday, January 23 2023
By: Logan Cullop

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools announced all afterschool activities, including sports, will be canceled Tuesday ahead of inclement weather. 

The school system says all students will be dismissed at the end of the regular school day. 

