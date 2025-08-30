Pointe Coupee residents learn more about possible government change

POINTE COUPEE - A change in government could be coming, as voters decide whether to keep their police jury or switch to a parish council.



In a packed meeting, residents listened to arguments on both sides of the coin, before they get a chance to vote on the Novermber 8 election.



"I think it is something that needs to be done for the betterment of the parish as a whole," police jury member Justin Cox said.



The parish Chamber of Commerce hosted the final meeting in a series, to talk about changing how Pointe Coupee is controlled.



Voters are asked to decide if they would be willing to excuse the current police jury form of government to align with the way other local parishes, including St. James, St. John and Ascension Parishes, are run.



If passed, Pointe Coupee would elect a parsih president, essentially acting as CEO, with a salary of more than $100,000 per year. The twelve member police jury would be reduced to 8 elected councilmembers in districts that fall in line with the parish's school board.



"I'm undecided because this is the first time that I've heard about the ordinance," Pointe Coupee resident Anelcia Rayford acknowledged. "I would rather be a well-rounded person and have the best decision I can have than just make a blank check on a ballot."



If voters decide they want to change their form of government, it will take nearly 2 years before any noticeable major changes are made, in order to allow enough time to put the new system in place. Electing a parish president could take until 2019 if the ordinance passes.