Pointe Coupee Parish school board addresses fights at Livonia High School

NEW ROADS - Pointe Coupee deputies arrested all seven suspects tied to a fight at Livonia High School last Monday.

Three separate fights took place at Livonia High, less than two weeks into the school year.

The first fight happened on Friday, August 15th, the second on Monday, August 18th, where deputies say a student was stabbed with a pencil, and a day later, on August 19th, another fight took place.

"The question being asked, so what is the solution? So let me be clear, safety on our campuses is my top priority. If students decide that they're going to come to school and break a rule, they create an environment that is not safe. We will follow the policies and procedures, and the students will face the consequences to the extent that the policies allow," Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.

Pointe Coupee Parish Superintendent Kim Canezaro and the school board addressed a room full of concerned parents and community members during Thursday night's school board meeting.

Some feel the school system should be held responsible for some of the students' behaviors.

"Sometimes it's not about how parents raise their children or that they're not raising their children right. Sometimes it's just what's demonstrated through the school that's not being corrected in the school and being allowed in the school," a parent said.

While others say the fight to stop violence on campus starts at home.

"Stop putting all the blame on school, stop blaming the teachers. We got to start at home, that's where it starts, at your house," James "Big Brown" Joseph said.

As for whether the parish will implement any additional security measures, Superintendent Canezaro says she believes the policies they already have in place are good and they will continue to do what they were designed to do.

"I'm encouraged, and I thought it was a positive meeting and we're listening, so the comments that they came and shared with me are going to take it back to my team, and anything we can approve on, we certainly will," Canezaro said.

As for the fight that took place last Tuesday. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office says there are three active warrants: 2 for juveniles, one for an adult.