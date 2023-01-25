Pointe Coupee Parish public schools closed Wednesday after severe weather tears through area

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Public schools are closed on Wednesday, January 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe storms affected the area Tuesday night.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that the public schools would be closed.

Iberville Parish also shut down schools Wednesday after several schools lost power due to the storms.