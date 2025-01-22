Pointe Coupee firefighters put out fire at Mitchell Lane in Morganza

MORGANZA - Pointe Coupee Parish firefighters put out a house fire early Wednesday morning on Mitchell Lane.

Officials said it took firefighters more than an hour-and-a-half to extinguish the blaze. Two adult occupants of the house and their dog got out before the fire department arrived.

Investigators said the fire was caused by a busted water line on a hot water heater located in an outdoor closet near a bedroom. The leak entered an outlet and caused it to short out and set the house ablaze.