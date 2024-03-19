54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Fire asking community for help after Morganza family's home burns down

42 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 7:51 PM March 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGANZA - A Pointe Coupee Fire department is asking the community to help after a Morganza family lost everything in a house fire Monday. 

The department is taking donations for the affected family at the Morganza Fire Department on Sansone Street. The fire department released a sizing chart for clothing donations. Anyone with questions can call (225) 425-6286. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days