Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry operation schedule changes ahead of anticipated snowfall

PLAQUEMINE — The Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry in Iberville Parish will have a modified service schedule starting Monday.

The Department of Transportation and Development said that due to winter weather, including several inches of potential snowfall, ferry service will begin at 6 a.m. instead of the normal 4:30 a.m.

An additional ferry will remain in operation 24 hours a day until the end of icing conditions. Once conditions improve, normal ferry service will resume, DOTD said.

The ferry temporarily running 24 hours a day will allow emergency personnel and public works officials access to both sides of the Mississippi River, officials said.

