Plaquemine man who allegedly stole tools, UTV from jobsite arrested

PLAQUEMINE - A Plaquemine man who allegedly raided a jobsite in Iberville Parish, stealing power tools and a utility vehicle, was arrested.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Christopher Murray allegedly stole a multitude of drills, saws and other various tools from a jobsite in Plaquemine.

He was arrested by IPSO deputies and booked with simple burglary, criminal mischief and simple criminal damage to property.

The sheriff's office said all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their rightful owner.