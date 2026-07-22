Louisiana deputies seize $40,000 in stolen gift cards after high-speed pursuit

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies recovered more than $40,000 in stolen gift cards after a vehicle pursuit, leading to the arrest of two people on more than 100 counts of access device fraud, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle stopped in the middle of South Range Avenue at Vincent Road with a woman standing outside on July 21.

"When our deputy attempted to check on the vehicle and the occupants, the driver pulled away at a high rate of speed," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

During the stop, more than $40,000 in Amazon and Apple gift cards were seized. Further investigation by LPSO detectives and law enforcement partners tied the cards to a gift card scam.

"They take the cards and log all the numbers on them," Ard said. "They then swap them for ones in the store so when people buy the ones in the stores, they get the money instead."

Ard said it appears the pair had been running the scheme across a number of southern states.

Kang Shang Huang, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Meiyu Cai, 55, of Rosemead, California, were taken into LPSO custody on various charges.