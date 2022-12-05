Plaquemine looking to fill police chief position after former resigned, pleaded guilty to malfeasance

Kenny Payne leaving jail after his arrest in November

PLAQUEMINE, La. – Mayor Ed Reeves is set to name an interim police chief next week.

Reeves has called a special meeting of the city’s board of selectmen for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to make his announcement.

The move comes after former police Chief Kenny Payne resigned after he pleaded no contest to two charges of malfeasance.

The WBRZ Investigative unit reported in recent months that Payne sought sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne dropping charges against her boyfriend.

An Iberville Parish grand jury last month charges Payne with five counts of malfeasance.

His three-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on a year of probation.

Attempts Monday to contact Reeves were unsuccessful.

An election for a new chief will be held in the spring or fall.