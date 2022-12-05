74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plaquemine looking to fill police chief position after former resigned, pleaded guilty to malfeasance

1 hour 41 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022 Dec 5, 2022 December 05, 2022 3:59 PM December 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Kenny Payne leaving jail after his arrest in November

PLAQUEMINE, La. – Mayor Ed Reeves is set to name an interim police chief next week.

Reeves has called a special meeting of the city’s board of selectmen for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to make his announcement.

The move comes after former police Chief Kenny Payne resigned after he pleaded no contest to two charges of malfeasance.

The WBRZ Investigative unit reported in recent months that Payne sought sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne dropping charges against her boyfriend.

An Iberville Parish grand jury last month charges Payne with five counts of malfeasance.

His three-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on a year of probation.

Attempts Monday to contact Reeves were unsuccessful.

Trending News

An election for a new chief will be held in the spring or fall.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days