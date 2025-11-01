48°
Plaquemine earns 8th straight win with dominant performance against Istrouma
PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine Green Devils just keep winning.
After a loss to open the season against Zachary, Plaquemine has now won eight straight games with a 58-12 victory over Istrouma on Friday night.
Plaquemine's Dajon Beloney had three touchdowns in the first half, helping the Green Devils get out to a 38-6 lead at the half.
The Green Devils improve to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in district play.
