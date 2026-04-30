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Plaquemine Dow plant is flaring and will be for a few days, officials say

40 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 7:01 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - Officials say the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine is flaring as a part of maintenance, leading to an orange glow in the sky.

The flaring was visible Wednesday night, and officials said it will take place over the next few days.

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"With low cloud coverage, the flare’s glow may look brighter and be visible from farther away than usual. This flaring is a normal part of our safety process," Dow said.

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