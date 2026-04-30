Plaquemine Dow plant is flaring and will be for a few days, officials say

PLAQUEMINE - Officials say the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine is flaring as a part of maintenance, leading to an orange glow in the sky.

The flaring was visible Wednesday night, and officials said it will take place over the next few days.

"With low cloud coverage, the flare’s glow may look brighter and be visible from farther away than usual. This flaring is a normal part of our safety process," Dow said.