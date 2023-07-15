94°
PJ's Coffee expands internationally into Vietnam

6 years 10 months 6 days ago Wednesday, September 07 2016 Sep 7, 2016 September 07, 2016 10:03 AM September 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is going international.

The company announced Wednesday the opening of its first shop in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, in the Vincom B Center Shopping Mall.

Ballard Brands LLC, PJ's parent company, appointed TRG International - represented by Rick Yvanovich - as Vietnam's master franchisee. He plans to open a second PJ's location in December and at least 10 additional shops in the next five years.

Company officials say Vietnam shares a strong love for coffee and incorporates the drink into its everyday culture similar to that of New Orleans.

PJ's currently operates 85 coffee shops in seven states.

