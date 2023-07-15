PJ's Coffee expands internationally into Vietnam

NEW ORLEANS - PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is going international.



The company announced Wednesday the opening of its first shop in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, in the Vincom B Center Shopping Mall.



Ballard Brands LLC, PJ's parent company, appointed TRG International - represented by Rick Yvanovich - as Vietnam's master franchisee. He plans to open a second PJ's location in December and at least 10 additional shops in the next five years.



Company officials say Vietnam shares a strong love for coffee and incorporates the drink into its everyday culture similar to that of New Orleans.



PJ's currently operates 85 coffee shops in seven states.