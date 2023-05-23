Pistol Pete's College Player of the Year trophy on auction block

BATON ROUGE - The 1970 College Player of the Year trophy awarded to LSU's Pete Maravich is up for auction.

The hardware -- officially titled the "James A. Naismith" trophy -- is being sold by an Arizona auction house that specializes in game-worn jerseys, athlete autographs and other sports-related items.

Grey Flannel Auctions says bidding on the trophy will start at $25,000.

It was presented to "Pistol Pete" following a season in which he led the Tigers to a record of 22-10. Maravich averaged nearly 45 points per game that year -- an NCAA record that stands today.

"This award is a rare and highly sought-after piece of basketball history that represents a pivotal moment in Maravich's career,” said Michael Russek, Grey Flannel's Director of Operations. “As one of the most talented and influential players of his time, Maravich's impact on the game cannot be overstated. This award is a testament to his incredible skill and talent, and its historical significance makes it a truly remarkable find."

The trophy won't be the only item associated with Maravich to be made available. Other lots have also been provided by the Maravich family, the auction company said.

They include original game film reels with "full rights" and items of clothing worn by the basketball Hall of Famer.

Bids may be submitted online, and bidding will close on June 11.