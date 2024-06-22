93°
Latest Weather Blog
Pilot does emergency landing, parachutes down to levee in Morganza
MORGANZA - A pilot executed an emergency landing using a motorized parachute Saturday morning, according to the Morganza Fire Department.
The fire department said a concerned citizen informed them of what appeared to be a parachute landing by the first levee going out of Morganza. According to the fire department, the pilot had been flying from Krotz Springs when an evening storm popped up, leading the motorized parachute to go up the system at 10 feet per second.
The pilot put the motor at idle and was still being sucked up by the system when he decided to do an emergency landing. He landed safely with no damage to the parachute.
Trending News
He was then brought to the fire station where his wife picked him up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State representative calls for revamped AMBER alert system after delay
-
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital
-
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm...
-
Landry signs law making Louisiana first in nation to require Ten Commandments...
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence