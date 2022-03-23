Pileup forced 6-hour closure on Basin Bridge; police had to wake sleeping drivers who'd been stuck all morning

RAMAH - State troopers had to go car to car waking up drivers who were stuck on the Basin Bridge for hours hours after a major overnight wreck.

The seven-car pileup was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 East before Ramah. According to State Police, the wreck also involved two 18-wheelers.

When the interstate finally reopened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, reports said law enforcement had to wake up drivers who had been stuck on the bridge all morning.

MORE INFO- Troopers are going through the line of traffic waking up drivers who fell asleep while waiting — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) March 22, 2022

No major injuries were reported after the crash.