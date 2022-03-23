54°
Latest Weather Blog
Pileup forced 6-hour closure on Basin Bridge; police had to wake sleeping drivers who'd been stuck all morning
RAMAH - State troopers had to go car to car waking up drivers who were stuck on the Basin Bridge for hours hours after a major overnight wreck.
The seven-car pileup was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 East before Ramah. According to State Police, the wreck also involved two 18-wheelers.
When the interstate finally reopened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, reports said law enforcement had to wake up drivers who had been stuck on the bridge all morning.
MORE INFO- Troopers are going through the line of traffic waking up drivers who fell asleep while waiting— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) March 22, 2022
No major injuries were reported after the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade