Pile driving set to start as I-10 bridge project at City Park Lakes moves forward

BATON ROUGE - Crews expect to start pile driving operations along I-10 at City Park Lakes Thursday morning as part of the construction of a temporary bridge there.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced in late September that it was ready to begin that part of the process to erect a trestle bridge that will be used to carry traffic during the I-10 widening project.

Operations will be conducted during daytime hours and traffic is not expected to be impacted during this time. This work will be ongoing through March 2024.

Officials have also detailed lane closures that are taking place throughout October on state roads and highways in the area.