Pierre Part man arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly trying to strangle person with pillow

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Pierre Part man on felony domestic abuse charges after he allegedly tried to suffocate another person with a pillow.

Lucas Lang, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

According to deputies, the incident happened at a Belle River Road home on Jan. 27. Deputies said that the injuries on the victim were consistent with domestic abuse.

Lang was arrested a week after the incident on Tuesday.