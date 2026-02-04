61°
Pierre Part man arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly trying to strangle person with pillow
PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Pierre Part man on felony domestic abuse charges after he allegedly tried to suffocate another person with a pillow.
Lucas Lang, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.
According to deputies, the incident happened at a Belle River Road home on Jan. 27. Deputies said that the injuries on the victim were consistent with domestic abuse.
Lang was arrested a week after the incident on Tuesday.
