Photos: Visitors take one last walk through empty Cortana Mall

BATON ROUGE - With a change in ownership imminent, Tuesday marked the final day for people to walk through the interior of the Cortana Mall.

Though the mall won't officially close until later this month, a sign posted outside says the building will no longer be open to "mall walking" after Tuesday.

Joshua Jones, who used to frequent the mall, said he was in town for work and decided to take one last trip through the shopping center after hearing of the impending buyout.

Jones shared dozens of photos from inside the mostly vacant mall, including those of an abandoned food court, dried-up fountains and blank storefronts.

"Today? We saw one other human inside the mall. Two outside. No music played... No food to be had... Not a single store was open... Even the air conditioning was off," Jones' post read.

The property was first put up for sale for $4 million about two years ago. Reports now suggest the property is being bought out so that it might be converted into an Amazon distribution center for the capital area.

It's still unclear how the sale might affect the Dillard's Clearance Center, the last remaining anchor tenant. The store is separately owned and has long since blocked off its interior mall entrance, meaning it's only accessible through the exterior doors.