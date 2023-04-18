Photos show million-dollar boat crash on Tickfaw River; 2 people hurt

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two people were badly hurt after a catamaran was launched into the tree line along the Tickfaw River over the weekend.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, five people were on board the luxury boat when it took a sudden turn and crashed through several trees.

A passerby loaded the five occupants into his boat and brought them to a river landing in Livingston Parish where LDWF agents and an ambulance were waiting.

No one was ejected from the boat during the crash, but two people were taken to a hospital in Hammond with "severe" injuries. Both are expected to be OK.

Photos and video posted on social media show the boat, reported to be a 48-foot MTI catamaran, propped up on its side in the foliage. Similar catamarans typically sell for anywhere between $800,000 and $1.4 million, according to the manufacturer.