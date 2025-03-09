54°
PHOTOS: Groom Road apartment catches fire Sunday
BAKER - Fire crews responded to an apartment complex along Groom Road on Sunday.
Photos showed firefighters going in and out of a charred downstairs apartment at Camelia Trace Apartments.
The fire was first reported around 5:45 p.m. Officials said the Red Cross has been contacted.
No more information about how the fire started or the extent of damage has been released.
