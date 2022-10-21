Photos: Crews tackle massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening

HAMMOND - Crews worked to extinguish a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish for several hours Thursday.

The Hammond Fire Department said they responded to the fire at MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found large stacks of pallets burning. Photos show flames rising above the tree line, with massive smoke clouds and hundreds of pallets on fire outside the business.

Firefighters with the Hammond Fire Department worked to tackle the flames alongside crews from several other parishes and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Residents were urged to avoid the area while crews tackled the blaze.