PHOTOS: Car crashes into Denham Springs convenience store

1 hour 32 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 June 25, 2019 9:15 PM June 25, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Photos shared to Facebook show a vehicle that crashed into a convenience store in Livingston Parish sometime Tuesday.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at M&D Quick Stop on Cockerham Road. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Fire District 5 responded to the scene.

Heavy damage was done to the building, with smashed bricks and shattered glass evident from the pictures. 

The sheriff's office tells WBRZ no one was injured. It's unclear if any citations were given.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

