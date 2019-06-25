76°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Car crashes into Denham Springs convenience store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Photos shared to Facebook show a vehicle that crashed into a convenience store in Livingston Parish sometime Tuesday.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at M&D Quick Stop on Cockerham Road. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Fire District 5 responded to the scene.
Heavy damage was done to the building, with smashed bricks and shattered glass evident from the pictures.
The sheriff's office tells WBRZ no one was injured. It's unclear if any citations were given.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents get timeline for Baton Rouge drainage projects
-
Donations pour in for ransacked animal shelter after overnight break-in
-
Surveillance video from local store captures dramatic tail-end of police chase
-
Local grocery store giving opportunity to special needs workers
-
Leaders at Baton Rouge Detox center blame incompetence for possible shutdown