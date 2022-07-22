Photos: Burglars used truck, tow cable to steal ATM in brazen overnight heist on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - A group of thieves used a truck and tow harness to steal an ATM from a gas station on Jefferson Highway early Friday morning.

The heist happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Baringer Road. Surveillance video showed three people in a black Chevrolet Silverado outside the business.

Deputies said only two people got out of the car. One used a sledgehammer to break the front glass while the other put a tow strap around the ATM. The third person driving the SUV pulled the ATM out of the store.

When deputies arrived, the front of the store was severely damaged, and the ATM was gone.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.