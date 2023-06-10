Pharmacy burglaries likely linked

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for the person who was able to steal $20,000 from a pharmacy Friday morning.

Details of the heist were released Monday evening and investigators are trying to determine if the same person is also responsible for an attempted burglary at another pharmacy in the city a day before, on Thursday, August 26th.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a person was caught on surveillance cameras rummaging around the inside of Ralph's Pharmacy on Highway 44. The person went undetected and stole a hefty amount of prescription medications.

Thursday, video surveillance at Lagniappe Pharmacy on Airline Highway recorded a person's unsuccessful attempt at breaking into the business.

Deputies expect to find out both burglaries are connected.

