Person transported in critical condition following fire on Jefferson Highway recovering, according to BRFD

ST. GEORGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department shared that a person transported to the hospital in critical condition is recovering following a fire on Jefferson Highway on Thursday.

On Thursday, the fire department found the person outside suffering from smoke inhalation after a kitchen caught on fire at the Arts Apartments at Jefferson Heights. The fire was deemed an accident stemming from the kitchen stove.

The department said a maintenance worker was also injured in the fire. Their condition was not immediately available.