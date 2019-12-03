47°
Person reportedly shot in leg on Warfield Ave.
BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a shooting on Warfield Avenue, Tuesday night.
Sources tell WBRZ the victim was shot in the leg around 10:00 p.m. on at 12080 Warfield Ave.
Details are limited at this time.
