Person killed in shooting along levee near LSU, child taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and a child was rushed to a hospital after gunfire erupted along the levee near LSU's campus Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on River Road near Gourrier Avenue. Police told WBRZ that an adult victim was killed in the shooting, and a child was hurt.

Watch live updates and newscasts here

A massive police presence gathered in the area of the incident. No other circumstances surrounding the shooting are known at this time.

A campus-wide alert went out to LSU students and faculty shortly after the shooting warning them to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.