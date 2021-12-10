76°
Person killed in shooting along levee near LSU, child taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and a child was rushed to a hospital after gunfire erupted along the levee near LSU's campus Friday night.
Baton Rouge Police said the shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on River Road near Gourrier Avenue. Police told WBRZ that an adult victim was killed in the shooting, and a child was hurt.
A massive police presence gathered in the area of the incident. No other circumstances surrounding the shooting are known at this time.
A campus-wide alert went out to LSU students and faculty shortly after the shooting warning them to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
