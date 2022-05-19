Person in custody after 4 shot at Hammond High graduation on Southeastern campus

HAMMOND - Gunfire erupted Thursday night on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University, injuring four people as members of the Hammond High School senior class left its graduation ceremony.

Stream WBRZ newscasts on WBRZ+ here.

An eyewitness said she found her daughter in the crowd at 8:16 p.m. "And (we were) on the phone with 911 at 8:17," the witness said, adding that she ran back inside while calling police.

Tangipahoa Parish School Board member Brett Duncan said a suspected shooter was in custody around 8:30 p.m. A photo from an eyewitness showed a man on the ground being handcuffed.

The witness said it appeared one victim, a man, was shot in the stomach; another person was shot in the hand; and a mother was crying, saying her daughter was shot and she could not find her.

During a press conference, Hammond Police said no juveniles were shot and all of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said Hammond High students will have a virtual day Friday and will not report to the school's campus.