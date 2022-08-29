Person hurt in school bus crash on Burbank Drive; no students injured

BATON ROUGE - A driver was hurt after reportedly crashing into a school bus Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Burbank Drive, just east of Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it appeared the bus was turning onto Burbank Drive when another car crashed into it.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No students were hurt, and they were taken to school in another bus.