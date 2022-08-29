85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person hurt in school bus crash on Burbank Drive; no students injured

2 hours 30 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, August 29 2022 Aug 29, 2022 August 29, 2022 8:33 AM August 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A driver was hurt after reportedly crashing into a school bus Monday morning. 

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Burbank Drive, just east of Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it appeared the bus was turning onto Burbank Drive when another car crashed into it.

Trending News

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No students were hurt, and they were taken to school in another bus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days