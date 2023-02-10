60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; highway shut down near Central

2 hours 44 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, February 10 2023 Feb 10, 2023 February 10, 2023 2:36 PM February 10, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies responded to a church after getting reports of a person who was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. 

The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot inside a car.

A large number of sheriff's deputies were seen blocking the highway, suggesting the shooting may have happened in the roadway. Law enforcement said Greenwell Springs Road will be closed for several hours between Frenchtown Road and Central city limits. 

Trending News

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days