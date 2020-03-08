65°
Person found dead outside apartment complex off Corporate Blvd.

Sunday, March 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office are looking into an incident after discovering a person's dead body outside in the parking lot of Reserve at Cedar Lodge complex, near Corporate Blvd.

It is unknown who the victim is and how they died.

This investigation is on going.

