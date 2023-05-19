84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person found dead off N. Ardenwood Drive Friday believed to have died from overdose, police say

1 hour 42 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 8:53 AM May 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person found dead off North Ardenwood Drive early Friday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the coroner was called to an address on Villa Ashley Drive for reports of a man down. Police later said the death was believed to have been caused by an overdose. 

Trending News

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days