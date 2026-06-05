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Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up returns with live music on Friday
ST. GEORGE — The Food Truck Round Up is returning to Perkins Rowe tomorrow evening.
The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features several local food trucks along with live music.
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If it rains, the event will move to the Great Hall in front of Cinemark. See the full food truck lineup here.
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