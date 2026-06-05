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Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up returns with live music on Friday

2 hours 53 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 9:21 PM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The Food Truck Round Up is returning to Perkins Rowe tomorrow evening.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features several local food trucks along with live music.

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If it rains, the event will move to the Great Hall in front of Cinemark. See the full food truck lineup here.

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