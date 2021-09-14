74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Perkins Rd. bank partially collapses

9 hours 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, September 14 2021 Sep 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 9:33 AM September 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - The drive-thru of a Baton Rouge bank appears to have collapsed this week.

A Hancock Whitney Bank in the 7100 block of Perkins Road sustained severe damage to its entire drive-thru section.

This section of the bank seems to have completely collapsed, leaving debris everywhere.

