Periods of sunshine, Temperatures in the 50s

The warm-up is coming, slowly but surely.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cloud cover will break up this morning, and we will have some periods of sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s. Winds will be moving 5-10mph out of the north. When it is blowing, it will tack a windchill on to your temperatures. Overnight lows will be near 33 degrees. Despite any cloud cover today and tonight, the rain chances are near 0%.

Up Next: Overnight lows will be frosty heading into Wednesday, but temperatures are climbing. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 50s and Thursday temperatures will be in the 60s. Late on Thursday, a weak boundary will move through the area. It may spark up some isolated showers overnight, but the rain chances are low. It will bring in more cold air as well. Temperatures on Friday will be back in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

