Pentagon says 140 US service members have been wounded since the start of the Iran war
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Pentagon says that about 140 U.S. service members have been wounded in the 10 days of conflict with Iran.
“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement. Eight U.S. service members are currently “severely injured,” Parnell added.
The new figure is the first insight into the broader toll of injuries that have been sustained by U.S. troops in the wake of a barrage of retaliatory rocket and drone strikes from Iran that have also claimed the lives of seven soldiers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
