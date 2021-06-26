Pentagon's UFO report provides no explanation for majority of sightings

The Pentagon Friday issued an official report regarding reported sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) by U.S. military pilots, according to BBC News.

Interestingly, the report provides an explanation for only one UFO sighting out of the 144 confirmed cases that have been reported since 2004.

The lone incident the government was able to explain was identified as a sighting of "a large, deflating balloon," the report said.

As far as the remaining 143 cases, the interim report released Friday concluded that officials, 'lack sufficient information... to attribute incidents to specific explanations.'

In this regard, while the government's official analysis does not tout the theory of extra-terrestrial involvement, it also doesn't completely rule out the possibility.

That said, officials provided the public with a series of more likely explanations.

For example, the report insinuated that while some UFO sightings may have been a result of technology used by nations such as China or Russia, others may have occurred due to natural atmospheric phenomena that registered as unidentified objects on radar systems.

In addition to this, the report suggested some incidents might be traced back "to developments and classified programs by US entities."

The information contained in the report was gathered and analyzed by the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, a group created in August of 2020 and tasked with the responsibility of investigating confirmed UFO sightings.

Now that the federal government has released an official analysis of confirmed UFO sightings, the Aerial Phenomena Task Force's next responsibility is to find, "novel ways to increase collection" of reports and gather more information.

The report says "additional funding" could "further study of the topics laid out in this report."