Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

45 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 14 2025 Apr 14, 2025 April 14, 2025 10:27 AM April 14, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans fired basketball operations chief David Griffin on Monday, ending a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke superstar Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches.

Griffin, whose title was executive vice president of basketball operations, leaves his post one day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the injury-plagued club’s season-ending skid to seven games.

The Pelicans’ 21-61 record — fourth worst in the NBA this season — was the franchise’s second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002 and worst since the 2004-05 season, when the club, then called the Hornets, went 18-64.

