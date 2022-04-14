Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103, will face Clippers in Play-In game

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs in the first Play-In game 113-103. Guard CJ McCollum lead the charge in the first half, scoring 27 points in the period. McCollum would finish with a game high 32 points. Brandon Ingram finish with 27.

New Orleans will now head to Los Angeles on Friday to face the Clipper to decide the 8th seed in the West. The winner of that game will face the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Pels are looking to make their first playoffs since 2018.