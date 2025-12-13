62°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Foster Drive, in 'serious' condition
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on North Foster Drive Saturday night, according to Baton Rouge EMS.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Foster Drive, near North Street.
Officials said the person struck is in "serious" condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas in the Village continues with the Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade
-
St. George Fire Department holds Jambalaya Fundraiser for one of their own
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department suspects arson in house fire on Smiley Avenue
-
Man arrested in connection with alleged November shooting
-
Man arrested for allegedly extorting an LSU student using explicit photos
Sports Video
-
Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member