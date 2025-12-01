Pedestrian struck by car along La. 16 in Denham Springs, taken to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car along La. 16 in Denham Springs on Monday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on La. 16 at Lockhart Road around 8:30 a.m. The westbound lane of Magnolia Beach Road, which becomes Lockhart at the intersection of La. 16, was closed.

Louisiana State Police said that the crash resulted in the pedestrian receiving "moderate injuries" and being taken to the hospital.

Deputies, state troopers and firefighters responded to the scene.