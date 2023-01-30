71°
Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning

1 hour 46 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, January 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say. 

Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning. 

The victim was not identified. 

This is a developing story. 

