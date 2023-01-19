Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least two vehicles along I-12 East

DENHAM SPRINGS - A pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles on I-12 and died on the scene overnight, according to police.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after midnight. Officers arrived on the scene to a person with "obvious fatal injuries," and later confirmed that at least two vehicles had hit the pedestrian. The coroner was later called to the scene.

Police confirmed the victim appeared to have been walking along the Interstate prior to the crash.

The victim has been identified, but police are working to notify the victim's family before releasing further information.

This is a developing story.