Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Monday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after being struck be a vehicle Monday night in Baton Rouge.
A pedestrian was struck on N. 17th St. at Florida St. around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
