74°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along Wooddale Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt after being struck by a car along Wooddale Boulevard.
According to officials, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the Wednesday night crash that happened around 8:46 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill drafted in direct response to Caleb Wilson's death moves forward to...
-
US EPA OKs wider ethanol sales in bid to control gas costs,...
-
Farmers struggle as fertilizer prices continue to rise amid conflict overseas
-
US Postal Service seeking permission to impose 8 percent surcharge for packages...
-
Kailin Chio named SEC Gymnast of the Year