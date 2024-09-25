85°
Pedestrian hit on I-110 near Harding Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle along Interstate I-110 near Harding Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the incident happened around 2:48 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No more information was immediately available.
