67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ben Hur Road near apartment complexes

1 day 3 hours 27 minutes ago Friday, May 05 2023 May 5, 2023 May 05, 2023 10:35 PM May 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hit by a car and killed less than an hour after a fatal shooting. 

According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit at 777 Ben Hur Road around 10:30 p.m. 

Two apartment complexes, The Lodges and Red Point, are near the crash site. 

Trending News

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days