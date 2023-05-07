67°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hit, killed along Ben Hur Road near apartment complexes
BATON ROUGE - One person was hit by a car and killed less than an hour after a fatal shooting.
According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit at 777 Ben Hur Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two apartment complexes, The Lodges and Red Point, are near the crash site.
Trending News
It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents react to Prairieville High School construction
-
Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm
-
'In God We Trust' could be displayed in each public school classroom...
-
Dusted crawfish causes Twitter controversy in Louisiana
-
One person killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive