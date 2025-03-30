76°
Pedestrian hit along Main Street in Franklin

Sunday, March 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - A person who was hit by a vehicle while walking along Main Street in Franklin was taken to a hospital Sunday night. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along Main Street between the Walmart and Saucier Road. 

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. As of 9 p.m., the roadway was shut down.

No more information was immediately available. 

