76°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hit along Main Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN - A person who was hit by a vehicle while walking along Main Street in Franklin was taken to a hospital Sunday night.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. along Main Street between the Walmart and Saucier Road.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. As of 9 p.m., the roadway was shut down.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant house catches fire on Prescott Road; Investigators determine the cause as...
-
LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up
-
Flash floods swamp part of the region; motorists stranded in some areas...
-
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on...
Sports Video
-
LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up
-
LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors